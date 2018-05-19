Calendar » Goleta Valley Art Association Artist Tour

May 19, 2018 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

2018 GVAA ARTIST TOUR



This year's GVAA Artist Tour will take place on May 19 from 10 am-5 pm. Local artists will be showing their work at several different Goleta locations. Oil, acrylic, watercolor, collage, jewelry, ceramics, giclées, cards and more will be offered for sale. Stop by, meet the artists and enjoy this popular semi-annual event. The brochure and map can be found at tgvaa.org and at the Goleta Library. For more information, please contact Heidi Bratt at [email protected]