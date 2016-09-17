Goleta Valley Art Association’s 12th Annual Stow House Art Festival
September 17, 2016 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Free family fun opportunity to enjoy and buy art from local artists. Music, food, art demonstrations and children's activities in a beautiful, historic setting.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Givens Farms, Art Essentials, Rabobank, Dr. David Inman, Red Hair and Makeup Studio, Paul Mocker, CPA, Sunset Management Services
- Price: free
- Location: Stow House 304 North Los Caneros Rd, Goleta, CA
- Website: http://www.tgvaa.org
