Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Art Association’s 12th Annual Stow House Art Festival

September 17, 2016 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Free family fun opportunity to enjoy and buy art from local artists.  Music, food, art demonstrations and children's activities in a beautiful, historic setting.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Givens Farms, Art Essentials, Rabobank, Dr. David Inman, Red Hair and Makeup Studio, Paul Mocker, CPA, Sunset Management Services
  • Starts: September 17, 2016 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Stow House 304 North Los Caneros Rd, Goleta, CA
  • Website: http://www.tgvaa.org
  • Sponsors: Givens Farms, Art Essentials, Rabobank, Dr. David Inman, Red Hair and Makeup Studio, Paul Mocker, CPA, Sunset Management Services
 
 
 