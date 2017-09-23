Calendar » Goleta Valley Art Association’s 13th Annual Stow House Art Festival

September 23, 2017 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Goleta Valley Art Association's 13th Annual Stow House Art Festival

304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta

Saturday, September 23, 11-5

Join us for a free, fun, day for the whole family. Meet our local artists with an opportunity to see and buy their newest work!! We have great live music from our favorite bands Shepherd’s Pie and The Summerland Trio with Tom Henderson. Delicious food catered by the Ranch Guys. Painter, John Williams will demonstrate his techniques for creating classic landscapes.

So, come and enjoy live music, good food, and great art in a beautiful, historic setting.

For more information contact: Carol Dixon - [email protected] 805-967-9880

www.tgvaa.org