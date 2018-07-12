Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Toastmasters

July 12, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Now accepting new members! Join Goleta Valley Toastmasters to learn how to tell better stories, gain confidence, and become a better public speaker. We meet in the main conference room at Yardi Systems (near the airport) every Thursday at noon.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Toastmasters International
  • Starts: July 12, 2018 12:00pm - 1:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Yardi Systems, 430 S. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: https://goletavalley.toastmastersclubs.org/
  • Sponsors: Toastmasters International
 
 
 