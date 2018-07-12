Goleta Valley Toastmasters
July 12, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Now accepting new members! Join Goleta Valley Toastmasters to learn how to tell better stories, gain confidence, and become a better public speaker. We meet in the main conference room at Yardi Systems (near the airport) every Thursday at noon.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Toastmasters International
- Starts: July 12, 2018 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Yardi Systems, 430 S. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: https://goletavalley.toastmastersclubs.org/
- Sponsors: Toastmasters International