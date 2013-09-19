Goleta Valley Toastmasters Meeting
September 19, 2013 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
. . . in other words: WE HAVE FUN, PRACTICING OUR COMMUNICATION SKILLS! Come join us on Thursdays at Noon!
Goleta Community Center on Hollister Ave. Room #6
All are welcome.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: GVTM
- Starts: September 19, 2013 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
- Location: Goleta Community Center - 5679 Hollister Ave Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://goletavalley.toastmastersclubs.org/