Goleta ValleyCommunity Orchestra Concert

December 8, 2014 from 7:15 pm - 8:45 pm

. The Goleta Valley Community Orchestra will be playing Vivaldi’s Concerto Grosso in D, von Dittersdorf’s Symphony No 1 and Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony No 8. The performance will end with a rendition of Saint-Saens Danse Macabre.

This free concert is offered by the Center for Lifelong Learning of Santa Barbara City College.

Laurel Fryer, the orchestra’s artistic director, has said that the purpose of the concert is to allow students of Santa Barbara City College to demonstrate their performance skill in an orchestral setting. She says it will be a great concert with well skilled players. They are very good and enough of them together makes for a very good efficient and beautiful orchestral sound.

The concert will also to enlighten members of the community, children in particular, about the beauty of orchestral music. “I give an explanation before each piece of music to give a little background and to illustrate what you should be looking for in the sound,” she said. “It’s all for the community. I do it because I want to educate people about classical music.”