Calendar » Goleta’s Finest

November 21, 2013 from 5:30pm

Goleta's Finest, presented by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, will honor Goleta's leading citizens and organizations on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Bacara Resort & Spa.

The Woman of the Year is Patricia Bragg, presented by Bacara Resort & Spa. The Man of the Year is Peter Jordano, presented by The Bank of Santa Barbara.

The K-12 Educator of the Year is Liz Barnitz, presented by Deckers Outdoor Corp. The Higher Education Educator of the Year is Mike Panesis, presented by Cox. The Student of the Year is Alexis Flores, presented by Montecito Bank & Trust.

Volunteer of the Year is Joan Rakowski, presented by Spherion. The Nonprofit of the Year is the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, presented by Venoco Inc.

Entrepreneur of the Year is Anne Pazier, presented by Business First Bank. Small Business of the Year is The Frame-Up, presented by The Towbes Group. Large Business of the Year is Montecito Bank & Trust, presented by MarBorg Industries.

A reception featuring ample appetizers, beer and wine begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Awards Ceremony to follow at 7 p.m. at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Tickets are $85 per person, or $750 for a sponsored table of eight. Reservations are required and RSVPs must be received by Nov. 18.

Click here for more information, or call 805.967.2500 x4.