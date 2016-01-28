Golfers invited to EWGA Winter Social
The EWGA (Executive Women's Golf Association) invite golfers and prospective golfers to come join us for our Winter Social at Santa Barbara Winery from 5.30-7.30pm on Thursday, January 28th.
A fun evening of food, wine, socializing and learning about the Executive Women's Golf Association.
Bring friends, associates, acquaintances and/or any you think might enjoy playing golf on the weekends with a great group of fun women that love the game of golf. Sign up at www.ewgasb.org or RSVP to [email protected] Pay $12.00 online or $15 at the door.
Discounted memberships available if you sign up on the night!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: EWGA
- Starts: January 28, 2016 5.30pm - 7.30pm
- Price: $12 online or $15 at the door
- Location: Santa Barbara Winery
- Website: http://ewgasb.org