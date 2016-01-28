Calendar » Golfers invited to EWGA Winter Social

January 28, 2016 from 5.30pm - 7.30pm

The EWGA (Executive Women's Golf Association) invite golfers and prospective golfers to come join us for our Winter Social at Santa Barbara Winery from 5.30-7.30pm on Thursday, January 28th.

A fun evening of food, wine, socializing and learning about the Executive Women's Golf Association.

Bring friends, associates, acquaintances and/or any you think might enjoy playing golf on the weekends with a great group of fun women that love the game of golf. Sign up at www.ewgasb.org or RSVP to [email protected] Pay $12.00 online or $15 at the door.

Discounted memberships available if you sign up on the night!