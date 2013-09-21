Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Good Bug/Bad Bug-Who’s in YOUR Garden?

September 21, 2013 from 10:00am - 11:00pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization, in cooperation with Rincon-Vitova Insectaries of Ventura, CA, will present a free one hour public workshop, “Good Bug/Bad Bug-Who’s in YOUR Garden?” on Saturday, September 21, 2013 at 10 AM. The workshop, to be held at Santa Barbara City College, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, Room EBS #102, will be presented by Master Gardener Bob Lloyd and Kyra L. Rude of Rincon-Vitova Insectaries.

During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics:

1. Insects and their importance to the Soil-Food Web
2. Insect Pests and Beneficial Insects
3. Biological Control: What is it? How does it work?
4. Preventing and Identifying Insect Pests
5. Attracting and Keeping Beneficial Insects in Your Garden

Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period
Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
  • Starts: September 21, 2013 10:00am - 11:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Santa Barbara City College, 721 Cliff Drive, room EBS 102, main Campus
 
 
 