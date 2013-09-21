Calendar » Good Bug/Bad Bug-Who’s in YOUR Garden?

September 21, 2013 from 10:00am - 11:00pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization, in cooperation with Rincon-Vitova Insectaries of Ventura, CA, will present a free one hour public workshop, “Good Bug/Bad Bug-Who’s in YOUR Garden?” on Saturday, September 21, 2013 at 10 AM. The workshop, to be held at Santa Barbara City College, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, Room EBS #102, will be presented by Master Gardener Bob Lloyd and Kyra L. Rude of Rincon-Vitova Insectaries.

During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics:

1. Insects and their importance to the Soil-Food Web

2. Insect Pests and Beneficial Insects

3. Biological Control: What is it? How does it work?

4. Preventing and Identifying Insect Pests

5. Attracting and Keeping Beneficial Insects in Your Garden

Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period

[email protected]