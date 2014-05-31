Calendar » Good Fortune

May 31, 2014 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation for an evening at the Casa de la Guerra celebrating Santa Barbara’s Asian American heritage. During the late-nineteenth and twentieth-centuries the area in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio was a unique and culturally rich neighborhood. Chinese and Japanese communities coexisted side by side and SBTHP continues to honor this history in El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. In 2009, SBTHP launched “Sharing Our Common Ground” with a three-part community lecture series discussing the Asian American history. In the same year SBTHP established both an annual Asian American film series and a cultural festival. This Good Fortune event celebrates our Asian American culture and Santa Barbara’s wealth of diversity.