March 25, 2016 from 7:00 am - 8:45 am

Join Channel Islands YMCA for a morning of inspirational praise, music and community fellowship at their 39th Annual Good Friday Breakfast on March 25 at the Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. The breakfast, themed Keeping Hope Alive, will focus on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ.

This year, Dr. Jeff Schloss will be the guest speaker. Schloss is the Walker Chair of Natural & Behavioral Sciences at Westmont College.

To purchase tickets or partnerships, visit ciymca.org/good-friday-breakfast or call 805-687-7720 ext. 267.