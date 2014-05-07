Calendar » Good Hair

May 7, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

An exposé of comic proportions that only Chris Rock could pull off, this film visits beauty salons, hairstyling battles, scientific laboratories, and Indian temples to explore the way hairstyles impact the activities, pocketbooks, sexual relationships, and self-esteem of the black community. Hair care professionals, beauty shop patrons, as well as celebrities including Ice-T, Dr. Maya Angelou, Eve and Reverend Al Sharpton all candidly offer their stories and observations to Rock. Jeff Stilson, 95 min., English, USA. Co-sponsored by the Black Student Union and the Center for Black Studies Resear