Calendar » GOOD LUCK SOUP

October 11, 2017 from 6:00 PM

Good Luck Soup is a transmedia documentary project on the journey of Japanese Americans and Japanese Canadians before, during, and after World War II. For 29-year-old filmmaker Matthew Hashiguchi, growing up half-Japanese American in an Irish-Catholic neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio, was a difficult experience. His inability to blend in with the predominantly White population of his surroundings translated into personal struggles with race. This documentary journeys to discover how Japanese heritage influenced Japanese-Americans before, during and after World War II. 70 min.