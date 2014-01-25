Calendar » Good Shepherd Presents: Hilary and Kate in Concert

January 25, 2014 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

There's something timeless and stirring about the music of HILARY AND KATE. As their two voices, guitar, and violin intertwine, they conjure up echoes of time-honored musical traditions rooted in Americana folk, bluegrass, Celtic, and gospel music while putting a fresh spin on these sounds as only young artists can.

Their brilliant new album, City Of God, which was released in September 2013, showcases all these influences and Hilary and Kate's maturing mastery of them over ten songs that radiate warmth and intimacy while an array of exotic acoustic instruments and drums continually surprises the listener with richness and diversity. Songs like "Wise and sure," "Wait Silent," and especially the title track, "City Of God," are mesmerizing, fresh, and vital.

In early 2012, Hilary and Kate began playing and recording together; Hilary was already seasoned from years of traveling and performing both solo acoustic guitar and with her full band, but Kate brought something new and unique with her voice and violin that instantly clicked. The year ended up being one of rich blessing for Hilary and Kate, with extensive tours throughout the US, Italy, the UK, Hungary, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany, and a December tour in Hawaii to finish up the year.

The hard work of their 2012 tours paid off with rave reviews and a rapidly growing grass-roots fan base, as well as their first recording together, the drolly-titled six-song EP Mostly Unplugged and Practically Live, which featured live favorite "You Will Come" and a phenomenal version of the classic "Be Thou My Vision."

Mostly Unplugged was a showcase for Hilary's remarkably fresh and mature songwriting that was already on display on her 2010 album Vestige of Beauty. Hilary's ability to marry Biblical texts and themes to memorable melodies rewards repeated listening, with songs like "You Will Come", "Vestige of Beauty", "Emmanuel", and "Hymn of Faith" revealing new depth and nuance over time.

Hilary and Kate's combined talents make for a fresh and compelling musical partnership that is not to be missed. Join us if you can in a live setting where the chemistry of their songwriting, storytelling, deft musicianship, and rich singing remind the listener of how music can speak to us like nothing else.