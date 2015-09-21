Calendar » Google Digital Desserts

September 21, 2015 from 6pm - 7:30pm

Join us for a Free Google Partners Digital Desserts

Join Nerds Do It Better at WorkZones in Santa Barbara for an exclusive partner event— desserts and coffee from Starbucks included.

DETAILS:

Date: Monday, September 21st

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM PST

Venue: WorkZones – Paseo Nuevo, 351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Note: if you can not make it, you can still leave your email address and we will email you the link to watch it live!

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Marketers

Those new to AdWords

Business owners

Those who have tried AdWords and have not seen success

YOU WILL LEARN:

Why mobile is the future of your business

How to increase phone calls

The value of using advertising to reach a local audience

How to use ad extensions (and what they are!) to increase your click through rate

We’re co-hosting an exclusive Google event on September 21, 2015. Learn directly from Google experts about Internet Advertising and how you can utilize it to gain leads and sales.

We’ll provide desserts, all we need is your company. Along with Google, Nerds Do It Better online marketing experts will be available to provide you with a complimentary evaluation of your online efforts

Please RSVP by Sept. 15, 2015. We’d love for you to come learn with us.

6:00pm – 6:30pm: Snacks and Introductions

6:30pm – 7:00pm: Presentations

7:00pm – 7:30pm: Q and A