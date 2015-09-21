Google Digital Desserts
Join us for a Free Google Partners Digital Desserts
Join Nerds Do It Better at WorkZones in Santa Barbara for an exclusive partner event— desserts and coffee from Starbucks included.
DETAILS:
Date: Monday, September 21st
Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM PST
Venue: WorkZones – Paseo Nuevo, 351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Note: if you can not make it, you can still leave your email address and we will email you the link to watch it live!
WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
Marketers
Those new to AdWords
Business owners
Those who have tried AdWords and have not seen success
YOU WILL LEARN:
Why mobile is the future of your business
How to increase phone calls
The value of using advertising to reach a local audience
How to use ad extensions (and what they are!) to increase your click through rate
We’re co-hosting an exclusive Google event on September 21, 2015. Learn directly from Google experts about Internet Advertising and how you can utilize it to gain leads and sales.
We’ll provide desserts, all we need is your company. Along with Google, Nerds Do It Better online marketing experts will be available to provide you with a complimentary evaluation of your online efforts
Please RSVP by Sept. 15, 2015. We’d love for you to come learn with us.
6:00pm – 6:30pm: Snacks and Introductions
6:30pm – 7:00pm: Presentations
7:00pm – 7:30pm: Q and A
