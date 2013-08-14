Calendar » Granada Books Santa Barbara: Local Author Event with Lorrie Thomas Ross

August 14, 2013 from 6:30pm

Lorrie Thomas Ross, M.A., the Marketing Therapist® and author of The McGraw-Hill 36-Hour Course: Online Marketing will be the featured local author at Granada Books for an in-store event and presentation. Ross will present an educational talk on "MarkEDing®: Why Educating Clients and Customers is the Future of Marketing." The event will include a book signing. About Lorrie: Lorrie Thomas Ross, M.A., The Marketing Therapist®, is a sought-after motivational marketing speaker, web marketing expert and educator, and author of The McGraw Hill 36-Hour Course to Online Marketing and several lynda.com online marketing video courses. Lorrie empowers and engages professionals who attend her speaking engagements with her wealth of sales and marketing expertise and delivery of critical web marketing tools/rules that teach attendees how to develop and execute healthy marketing efforts that best fit their unique goals. Lorrie speaks both nationally and internationally, sharing her marketing expertise by customizing each of her presentations to the business, niche, skill sets and professional concerns of her attendees and experience as a successful entrepreneur. She receives rave reviews as a web marketing speaker for her ability to provide fresh, value-rich information in a fun and humorous tone that inspires audiences into action. Event Date and Venue: Time: 6:30pm When: August 14, 2013 Where: Granada Books 1224 State Street Santa Barbara More Event Info: www.sbgranadabooks.com More Book Info: http://amzn.to/189XryU More Author Info: www.lorriethomas.com