Calendar » Granada Theatre Film Series Presents “Movies That Matter” with Hal Conklin

January 12, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is proud to present “MOVIES THAT MATTER” with Hal Conklin, an extraordinary new film programming series of iconic movies that touch the soul and draw out the best in humanity. On Monday, January 12th at 7:00pm, the inaugural film in the series INVICTUS will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema, and will include special guest the Reverend Mark Asman of Trinity Episcopal Church for a discussion and Q&A with audience members following the film. Invictus is the story of Nelson Mandela in his first term as the South African President, as he initiates a unique venture to unite the apartheid-torn land by enlisting the national rugby team on a mission to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup.