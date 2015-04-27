Calendar » Granada Theatre Film Series Presents “My Family - Mi Familia”

April 27, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present “Movies that Matter” with Hal Conklin, an extraordinary selection of films that touch the soul and teach us about love and forgiveness. On Monday, April 27 at 7:00pm, the fourth film in the series, My Family – Mi Familia will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema. This event will include a discussion and Q&A with audience members following the film, led by former Santa Barbara mayor and series curator Hal Conklin. My Family – Mi Familia traces three generations of an immigrant family’s trials, tribulations, tragedies, and triumphs. Maria and Jose, the first generation, come to Los Angeles, meet, marry, and face deportation all in the 1930’s. In partnership with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Rated R, 128 minutes.

General Admission tickets are $10.00 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Click here to purchase tickets, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.