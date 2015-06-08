Calendar » Granada Theatre Film Series Presents “Nicky’s Family”

June 8, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present “Movies that Matter” with Hal Conklin, an extraordinary selection of films that touch the soul and teach us about love and forgiveness. On Monday, June 8th at 7:00pm, the sixth and final film in the series, Nicky’s Family will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema. This event will include a discussion and Q&A with audience members following the film, led by former Santa Barbara mayor and series curator Hal Conklin. Nicky’s Family (2011) is the story of Nicolas Winton, an Englishman, who organized the rescue of 669 Czech and Slovak children just before the outbreak of World War II. Winton, now 106 years old, did not speak about these events with anyone for more than half a century. In partnership with Rabbi Stephen Cohen and Congregation B’nai B’rith. Rated PG, 96 minutes.

General Admission tickets are $10.00 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Click here to purchase tickets, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.



