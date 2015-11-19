Calendar » Granada Theatre Film Series Presents Tab Hunter Confidential

November 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present Tab Hunter Confidential a captivating and award worthy documentary of Hollywood icon Tab Hunter, for a special screening on Thursday, November 19th at 7pm. Tab Hunter Confidential explores the story of a major movie star of the 1950’s who had a secret that repeatedly threatened his career. Tab Hunter was gay, and spent his Hollywood years in a precarious closet. Tab’s dramatic, turbulent, and ultimately inspiring life story has become an explosive documentary feature directed by Emmy award winning filmmaker Jeffrey Schwarz. Tab Hunter will be appearing on stage for an interview conducted by Montecito Journal’s Richard Mineards.

The film Tab Hunter Confidential has the unique advantage of exclusive, unprecedented access to Tab Hunter himself, who shares first hand what it was like to be a studio manufactured movie star during the Golden Age of Hollywood, and the consequences of being someone totally different from their studio manufactured image. The film traces Tab’s dizzying rise to Hollywood super-stardom, his secret life in an era when being openly gay was unthinkable, and his ultimate triumph when the limelight finally passed him by. Punctuating Tab’s on screen presence will be rare film clips and provocative interviews with friends and co-stars including John Waters, Clint Eastwood, George Takei, Debbie Reynolds, Robert Wagner, Portia de Rossi, Noah Wyle, Connie Stevens, Robert Osborne, and dozens more.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20. To purchase tickets, please click here. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Development, Department by phone at (805) 899-3000. For more information, please visit www.granadasb.org or call (805) 899-2222.