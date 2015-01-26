Calendar » Granada Theatre Film Series Presents “The Great Escape” with curator Paul Williams

January 26, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is proud to present the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Series with Paul Williams, an extraordinary selection of films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story. On Monday, January 26th at 7:00pm, the second film in the series THE GREAT ESCSAPE will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema, and will include a discussion and Q&A with audience members following the film led by series curator and acclaimed award winner, lyricist and composer Paul Williams. The Great Escape is a film set in a German POW camp, and is a story of comedy, courage, compassion, and the indomitable human spirit as hundreds of prisoners are gathered into on “inescapable” POW camp. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and The Great Escape is equal turns fun and fascinating as the stars of this true-story plan their getaway.