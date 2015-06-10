Calendar » Granada Theatre Film Series Presents: The Muppet Movie

June 10, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present the Reel Cool Summer Series screening on Wednesdays throughout the summer! Featuring family-friendly films, the first film in the series is The Muppet Movie on Wednesday, June 10th at 6:00pm.

Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear, from the large crew of loveably fuzzy characters created by puppet master Jim Henson, have embarked on a quest for stardom. While the lovable and hilarious crew tries to make their way to Hollywood to see if they can reach the silver screen, first they must navigate the hardships of life on the road. A hilarious romp with some of your favorite characters from childhood, don’t miss The Muppet Movie.