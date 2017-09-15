Calendar » Granada Theatre Legends Gala

September 15, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) is honored to announce the shining stars to be honored at their third annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala, to be held on Friday, September 15, 2017. This year the SBCPA is proud to celebrate Santa Barbara philanthropists Anne and Michael Towbes, beloved opera singer Marilyn Horne, and The Music Academy of the West as its 2017 Legends.

The 2017 Granada Theatre Legends Gala is co-chaired by local luminaries Gretchen Lieff, and Stephanie Sokolove, supported by a dynamic Legends Gala Committee. This stunning event is one of Santa Barbara’s most impressive occasions and, in addition to showcasing their legends, the evening features extraordinary performances by some of the finest performing arts talent from Santa Barbara’s cultural community.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this exciting event. Please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.