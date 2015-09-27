Calendar » Granada Theatre Presents Ahi Esta El Detalle

September 27, 2015 from 3:00 pm - 5:00pm

Imagine stepping back in time to the Época de Oro (The Golden Age) to see the best of vintage Mexican cinema, shown in Spanish on the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art digital screen, surrounded by the spectacular beauty of the Granada Theatre.

On Sunday, September 27, 2015 at 3 pm, the Granada Theatre Film Series will kick off with the first in the Época de Oro series with the screening of Ahí Está El Detalle. In this Spanish-language comedy that echoes a subplot of Chaplin’s City Lights, the Mexican comedian Cantinflas stars as a down-and-outer who feigns an identity as the brother of a rich woman. Over time, he takes advantage of the assumed persona to elevate his stature, first to the maid’s beau, then to “master of the house,” but the ruse becomes increasingly difficult to sustain over time, resulting in some outrageous complications.

Each of the films, in their own way, stand out as a film representative of Mexico’s “Golden Age of Cinema”—which gives the series its name. The series will be moderated by Monique Limon who will speak on stage with a film expert or star prior to the showing of the film.

The Época de Oro film series was created to showcase the historical film culture of Mexico to a wide range of audiences. Older and younger audiences alike will find delight enjoying these classic films—and laugh as they bear witness to the antics of Cantinflas and revel in the campy, sci-fi fun of Santo el enmascarado de plata.