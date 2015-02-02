Calendar » Granada Theatre Presents ANTWONE FISHER and “Movies That Matter” with Hal Conklin

February 2, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is proud to present “MOVIES THAT MATTER” with Hal Conklin, an extraordinary film programming series of iconic movies that touch the soul and draw out the best in humanity. On Monday, February 2nd at 7:00pm, the second film in the series ANTWONE FISHER will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema, and will include special guest from the Martin Luther King Committee of Santa Barbara for a discussion and Q&A with audience members following the film. Antwone Fisher is the story of a young navy man who is forced to see a psychiatrist after a violent outburst against a fellow crewman. During the course of treatment, a painful past is revealed and a new hope begins.