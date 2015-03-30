Calendar » Granada Theatre Presents Elmer Bernstein Memorial Series “Magnificent Seven”

March 30, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre’s Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series with guest curator Paul Williams is pleased to feature the classic Western Magnificent Seven on Monday, March 30th at 7pm.

Special guest Bruce Broughton, a multi Emmy Award winning composer and double Academy Award nominee, will join Paul Williams for an insightful Q&A discussion following the film. It is sure to be an exciting evening from two well-respected film composers.

Magnificent Seven is a 1960's reimagining of the 1954 Kurosawa classic, The Seven Samurai. In this updated version, a rag-tag bunch of seven men are hired to guard a small Mexican village that is periodically plundered by a band of renegade bandits. When the seven are hired, they go to the town, befriend the villagers, and teach them how to defend themselves. But when the bandits launch their fiercest attack yet, the seven must make a decision -- save their own lives, or the ones of the villagers they've been hired to protect.

Ticket prices are $10 (General Admission) and $20 (Reserved Seating in Loge and Boxes), and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.

About The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series

Established by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts to honor the life and work of noted film composer and Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein, the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series presents an annual selection of films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story. The inaugural series features selections by guest curator Paul Williams, one of the most beloved and respected music creators in the world today. A lyricist and composer, Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as President and Chairman of the Board of American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), Mr. Williams is a leading spokesman for music creation and creators.

This special screening is presented by the Granada Theatre Film Series, and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.