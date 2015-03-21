Calendar » Granada Theatre Presents New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players “H.M.S. Pinafore”

March 21, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Granada Theatre is thrilled to present H.M.S. Pinafore, a spectacular comedic musical production by the acclaimed New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players on Saturday, March 21st at 8:00pm. H.M.S. Pinafore, a satirical comic opera, marks the start of Gilbert & Sullivan collaboration’s hit parade that brought musical theater to our stages. Gilbert and Sullivan is the Victorian-era theatrical partnership of librettist W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan. The two men collaborated on fourteen comic operas between 1871 and 1896, of which H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance, and The Mikado are among the best known.

Launched in 1878, H.M.S. Pinafore showcases the splendid musical and satirical gifts of Gilbert & Sullivan, and proved to be the pair’s first smash hit. The story takes place aboard the British ship “H.M.S. Pinafore” and entangles into a love triangle with the Captain’s daughter Josephine, who is in love with lower class sailor Ralph Rackstraw, although her father intends for her to marry Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty. With musical numbers ranging from stirring choruses to romantic arias, H.M.S. Pinafore reflects many of the Gilbert and Sullivan operas, with a surprise disclosure near the end of the story that magically embraces grand opera and melodrama.

Now in its fourth decade of operation, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players is America’s preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory theatre company. Founded in 1974 in New York City, the company has presented over 2,000 performances of the G&S masterpieces throughout the United States and Canada, captivating audiences of all ages.

Tickets range in price from $23 – $75 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. This performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.