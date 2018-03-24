Calendar » Granada Theatre Presents “The Way We Were”

June 22, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre’s Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series with guest curator Paul Williams is pleased to feature the classic Western The Way We Were on Monday, June 22nd at 7pm.

Don’t miss this classic romance movie featuring Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford in the peak of their careers! A bittersweet love story about dedication, ambition, and what it takes to make a relationship work—this film’s score will be discussed by the composer of the score himself—musician, actor, and guest curator Paul Williams.

Ticket prices are $10 (General Admission) and $20 (Reserved Seating in Loge and Boxes), and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.

About The Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series

Established by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts to honor the life and work of noted film composer and Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein, the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series presents an annual selection of films noteworthy for the importance of their musical scores to the telling of each film’s unique story. The inaugural series features selections by guest curator Paul Williams, one of the most beloved and respected music creators in the world today. A lyricist and composer, Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as President and Chairman of the Board of American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), Mr. Williams is a leading spokesman for music creation and creators.

This special screening is presented by the Granada Theatre Film Series, and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.