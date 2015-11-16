Calendar » Granada Theatre Presents True Grit

November 16, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Granada Theatre’s Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series with curator Jon Burlingame is pleased to feature the classic Western True Grit on Monday, November 16th at 7pm.

A drunken, hard-nosed U.S. Marshal and a Texas Ranger help a stubborn teenager track down her father’s murderer in Indian Territory. Starring John Wayne, Glen Campbell, and Kim Darby. Come see the film that garnered John Wayne his only Academy Award.

Series curator Jon Burlingame is a noted cinematic music critic and biographer of the late Elmer Bernstein. Burlingame will host a discussion and audience Q&A before the film.