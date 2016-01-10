Calendar » Granada Theatre Presents Vickie Lawrence and Mama A Two Woman Show

January 10, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Mama Mia! Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence and her alter ego Thelma “Mama” Harper” will bring a laugh out loud performance in Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show live at The Granada Theatre on Sunday, January 10th at 3:00pm. Lawrence, one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation, will showcase a mix of stand-up comedy, music, and witty observations about real life.

Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of The Carol Burnett Show in 1967. She spent eleven years with Carol, earning one Emmy Award and five Emmy nominations. After the Burnett Show, Lawrence went on to star in Mama's Family, whose character “Mama” has attained almost a cult status among her legions of loyal television viewers, and consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original shows.

"I think people will get a kick out of the things Mama has an opinion about. We're creating new material with a more modern and cutting edge. Where Mama is concerned, expect the unexpected. There's really nothing she can't do," she says.

Tickets range in price from $41 - $74, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. The comedienne’s performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust.