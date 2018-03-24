Calendar » Granada Theatre Reel Cool Summer Series Presents “Ghostbusters”

June 24, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is pleased to present the Reel Cool Summer Series screening on Wednesdays throughout the summer! Featuring family-friendly films, the second film in the series is Ghostbusters on Wednesday, June 24th at 6:00pm.

After being kicked out of their university, parapsychology professors Spengler, Stantz and Venkman decide to go into business for themselves by trapping and removing ghosts from haunted houses. After some initial skepticism, business is soon booming as the Ghostbusters rid New York of its undead. When a downtown skyscraper becomes the focal point of spirit activity linked to the ancient god Gozer, however the problem may be more than the team can handle.

A modern comedy classic and nominated for two Academy Awards, don’t miss Ghostbusters on the big screen!

General Admission tickets are $10.00 and include open seating, and reserved seating in the Loge is available for $20 per ticket. Special discount pricing of 25% off with the purchase of 4 tickets or more ($7.50 each). Click here to purchase tickets for each movie performance, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.