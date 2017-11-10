Calendar » Granada Theatre’s Movies That Matter – Thank You for Your Service

November 10, 2017 from 7:00pm

The Granada Theatre will be showcasing the documentary Thank You for Your Service, a nationally-acclaimed documentary, co-directed by Santa Barbara’s own local veteran, William T. Rodriquez.

This documentary takes aim at the failed mental health policies within the U.S. Military and their tragic consequences. Thank You for Your Service won the Impact Award at the 2016 Illuminate Film Festival and won Best Feature Documentary at the 2016 GI Film Festival.

WHEN: Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

COST: $10 at the door, free admission to those in uniform