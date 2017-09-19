Calendar » Granada Volunteer Usher Orientation

September 19, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Santa Barbara's elegant Granada Theatre is looking for new Ambassadors for the upcoming season. Attend a free Orientation meeting to learn if this volunteer activity is right for you. Meet at 6:30pm at the Theatre 1214 State St. Santa Barbara. For more information go to https://www.granadasb.org/about/volunteer/ .