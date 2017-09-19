Granada Volunteer Usher Orientation
September 19, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Santa Barbara's elegant Granada Theatre is looking for new Ambassadors for the upcoming season. Attend a free Orientation meeting to learn if this volunteer activity is right for you. Meet at 6:30pm at the Theatre 1214 State St. Santa Barbara. For more information go to https://www.granadasb.org/about/volunteer/ .
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCPA/Granada
- Starts: September 19, 2017 6:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 1214 State St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
