April 15, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:30pm

Dos Pueblos Theater Company is presenting the fanily friendly madcap GRAND DUCHY, an original musical comedy by Tony Winner Robert L. Freedman (GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER) and World Renowned concert pianist John Bayless, who will both be in attendance Opening Night Apr. 15 at 7 pm. Other performances run Apr. 16 & 21 at 7 pm and Apr. 21 & 24 at 2pm.

GRAND DUCHY is based on The Prince and The Pauper, but centers around a Princess and a Revolutionary, both played by Senior Sofia Ross.

For tickets or more information, please visit www.dptheatrecompany.org