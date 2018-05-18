Calendar » GRAND OPENING EVENT

May 18, 2018 from 6PM - 9PM

As it happens, living legend and Interior Design icon John Saladino is also an accomplished painter.

Creating intimate colorfield imagery he describes as yin/yang, each painting has male and female elements that are deeply engaging and even surprising upon further examination. Deliberate, powerful, and yet simultaneously delicate, the large square format oil paintings are absolutely Saladino style.

As a part of Colette Cosentino Atelier + Gallery’s grand opening event in Santa Barbara, Saladino debuts his paintings in an art gallery setting for the first time. This exclusive series of only 8 paintings, entitled “Patrimony” is an opportunity not to be missed. Come feast your eyes on the works of this American master at his craft, with the opportunity to invest in one these delectable paintings for your own art collection.

The reception will also feature live gypsy jazz by the Idiomatiques, wine and dancing!