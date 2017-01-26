Calendar » Grand Opening Party

January 26, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Come play with us!! Shop the Guilded Table and enjoy interactive demonstrations from our artisan vendors. Styling by Ace Rivington, custom wine charms from Asher Market, hand finishing demonstration and custom bag lab from Bed Stu, custom designed rings and charms from Jules By The Sea. Enjoy a glass of Blair Fox Wine, a beer from Topa Topa or Lama Dog, and a bite to eat from the Nook. All while jamming out with us to live music from local band, Bad Leaf! This one is not to be missed!