Calendar » Grape Stomp 2012

October 21, 2012 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Wine • Food • Music • Family Fun Tickets include food, wine and: • Santa Maria-style Barbecue • Fess Parker Wines • Great Music • Grape Stomp & Other Fun Activities Buy advance tickets now and save! Visit www.anacapaschool.org. Roundtrip transportation from Anacapa School to and from Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos is available and can be purchased online. See www.anacapaschool.org or call (805) 965-0228 for more information. This is an all-weather, outdoor event.