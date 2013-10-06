Grape Stomp to Benefit Anacapa School
Wine • Food • Music • Fun!
Sunday, October 6, 2013 | 2:00 - 5:00 PM
Fess Parker Winery • 6200 Foxen Canyon Road • Los Olivos, California
Save $10 when you purchase advance tickets online
or by phone (805) 965-0228.
• Grape Stomp & Winery Tours
• Santa Maria-style Barbecue
• Fess Parker Wines
• Great Music by The Nombres
Adults: $65 in advance, $75 at the door
Ages 6-20 & designated drivers: $35
Children ages 5 & under: FREE! Tickets include food & wine
This is an all-weather, outdoor event.
Event Details
- Website: http://www.anacapaschool.org/2013/09/02/second-annual-grape-stomp-is-oct-6-2/
