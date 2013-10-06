Calendar » Grape Stomp to Benefit Anacapa School

October 6, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Wine • Food • Music • Fun!

Sunday, October 6, 2013 | 2:00 - 5:00 PM

​Fess Parker Winery • 6200 Foxen Canyon Road • Los Olivos, California

Save $10 when you purchase advance tickets online

or by phone (805) 965-0228.

• Grape Stomp & Winery Tours

• Santa Maria-style Barbecue

• Fess Parker Wines

• Great Music by The Nombres

Adults: $65 in advance, $75 at the door

Ages 6-20 & designated drivers: $35

Children ages 5 & under: FREE! Tickets include food & wine

This is an all-weather, outdoor event.