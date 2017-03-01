Calendar » Graphic Design for Non-Designers

March 1, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

We find ourselves designing graphics on a daily basis. Whether at work or at home, we arrange type and images to communicate a message. The application of graphic design is vast and versatile. From font pairing and scale, to alignment and white space, the facets of the design world are complex. Here is a fun, interactive class to help you understand the principles of graphic design and learn some basic design rules. Come away being able to create professional and well composed creations from brochures and postcards to invitations and fliers.

8 Sessions: 3/1/2017 - 4/26/2017; 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm