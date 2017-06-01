Calendar » Grasshopper for Grandpa: Screening and Panel Discussion

June 1, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) for a public screening of Grasshopper for Grandpa, a short documentary by local director/producer Casey McGarry.

Grasshopper for Grandpa is the story of Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, a celebrated restaurant and bar in Santa Barbara for more than 60 years before closing its doors in 2006 with the retirement of owner Tommy Chung. Opened in 1947 by Tommy’s father, Jimmy Yee Chung, it’s now the last visible remnant of Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. During the late-nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries the area in and around the Santa Barbara Presidio included communities of Chinese and Japanese, residing in what was a unique and culturally rich neighborhood. In March of 2007, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation purchased Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens from the Chung family.

An opening reception will be held in front of the Alhecama Theatre from 6:30 - 7:00 PM. A panel discussion and Q & A with filmmaker Casey McGarry, members of the Chung family, and Jimmy’s patrons will follow the screening.

Admission is free for SBTHP members; there is a $5 suggested donation for non-members.

ABOUT THE FILM

The film, which premiered at the 2015 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, explores why Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens was so special to so many people, and why the special few who made Jimmy’s possible, like owner Tommy Chung and 30-year bartender Willy Gilbert, had that effect on so many patrons and passersby. In September of 2013, the bar reopened after being beautifully restored to its 1947 form by longtime happy hour regular and patron, Bob Lovejoy, and his son, Clay.