Calendar » Grassroots Auction

April 23, 2016 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

The Howard School is going back to its roots, to the good ole' days when education was the key, tractors did the heavy work and bales of hay were for feed and sitting during a sunny afternoon. Our GRASSROOTS Auction will take place in the school yard on Saturday, April 23rd at 3pm. In addition to a silent and live auction, there will be live music, delicious heavy appetizers, desserts, drinks and a whole lot of fun!

Live auction items include, tropical vacations, make your own ice cream flavor at Rory's Creamery, Get a Chef for the day, or become a chef superstar with 9 of your friends at Food Liaison.

Come on down, be a part of our Grassroots movement for education.



Tickets are now available for purchase on the school website. www.thehowardschool.org