Calendar » Grateful Dead Tribute Show - No Simple Highway

January 31, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 1:30 AM

You heard it right, ladies an gentlemen---No Simple Highway will once again be taking the stage at SOhO for another epic night of Grateful Dead magic!



Join us on Saturday, January 31st, 2015 for the second installment in what we hope will be a strong tradition of [email protected]



It's been a long, strange hiatus (we know!), but we're itching to take you away for another unforgettable night of music on a chilly winter night.



Expect another herculean, hours-long, multi-set show jam-packed with brand new tunes to help you dance the night away.

Like us on FB at https://www.facebook.com/events/830334823713055/



Doors @ 8pm, show 8:30pm - close. $5 cover.

Bring your friends! See you there!

-NSH