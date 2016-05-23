Calendar » Graywater 101 Class

May 23, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The City of Santa Barbara and Sweetwater Collaborative are offering a basic class in Graywater Design and Installation on May 23rd at the Westside Neighborhood Center.

Laundry to landscape installations will be highlighted, as well as options for design and financial incentives. This class will begin with an approximately 45 minute Powerpoint presentation and the remainder of the time will consist of individual questions or additional information presented by Sweetwater personnel.



Suggested donation of $10/person or $15/couple to Sweetwater Collaborative. Class will be taught by Sweetwater Collaborative and is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara.



For more information visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Graywater.