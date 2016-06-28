Graywater 101 Class
The City of Santa Barbara and Sweetwater Collaborative are offering a basic class in Graywater Design and Installation.
Laundry to landscape installations will be highlighted, as well as options for design and financial incentives. This class includes a Powerpoint presentation, playing with mock-up parts for a laundry to landscape system, and considering individual questions about specific properties and their unique characteristics and challenges.
Suggested donation of $10/person or $15/couple to Sweetwater Collaborative. Class will be taught by Sweetwater Collaborative and is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara.
For more information visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Graywater.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program, Sweetwater Collaborative
- Starts: June 28, 2016 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St.
- Website: http://sweetwatercollaborative.org/article/greywater-101-class-tuesday-june-28-700-830pm-franklin-neighborhood-center
