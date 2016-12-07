Calendar » Graywater 101 Class

December 7, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Join us for Graywater 101 Class on Wednesday, December 7th from 7:00-8:30 pm at the Watershed Resource Center at Hendry's (Arroyo Burro) Beach, 2981 Cliff Dr.

Laundry to landscape installations will be highlighted, as well as options for design and financial incentives. This class includes a PowerPoint presentation, playing with mock-up parts for a laundry to landscape system, and considering individual questions about specific properties and their unique characteristics and challenges. Class will be taught by Sweetwater Collaborative and is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara.

Suggested donation of $10/person or $15/couple to Sweetwater Collaborative. For more information click here.

Can't make it? Check the Sweetwater calendar for more classes coming in 2017!