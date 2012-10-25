Calendar » GREASE Sing-A-Long

October 25, 2012 from 6:15pm - 9:00pm

Join Elements Theatre Collective as we sing and dance the night away to one of Hollywood’s favorite movie musicals! This event features a pre-show Sock Hop complete with Hand-Jive Lesson, Costume Contest & silent auction items. Wear your best poodle skirt or biker jacket and shades, and bring your heartiest vocals for a frolicking ’50s sing-along as we watch this beloved film on the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s big screen. “Grease is the word!” Sock Hop at 6:15pm, Movie at 7pm.