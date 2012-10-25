Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:23 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

GREASE Sing-A-Long

October 25, 2012 from 6:15pm - 9:00pm
Join Elements Theatre Collective as we sing and dance the night away to one of Hollywood’s favorite movie musicals! This event features a pre-show Sock Hop complete with Hand-Jive Lesson, Costume Contest & silent auction items. Wear your best poodle skirt or biker jacket and shades, and bring your heartiest vocals for a frolicking ’50s sing-along as we watch this beloved film on the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s big screen. “Grease is the word!” Sock Hop at 6:15pm, Movie at 7pm.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, PAL, Body Boot Camp of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: October 25, 2012 6:15pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $20-$10
  • Location: Marjorie Luke Theatre
  • Website: http://www.elementstheatrecollective.com
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, PAL, Body Boot Camp of Santa Barbara
 
 
 