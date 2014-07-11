Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:17 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Great Grandfather’s Drum

July 11, 2014 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

SBTHP continues "Sharing Our Common Ground: Asian American History in Santa Barbara County" with a three-part summer film series focusing on Chinese and Japanese American communities.

Great Grandfather's Drum (2011 - 57 min)
Great Grandfather's Drum celebrates Japanese-American culture and history in Hawai'i through the story of a contemporary taiko drum ensemble. This documentary presents an inspiring century-long tale of struggle and success in the greatest American tradition -- of plantation life, patriotic heroism during World War II, and helping to create statehood for Hawai'i.

Sushi Bento Boxes Available for Purchase from Studio Nihon.

Free for SBTHP Members, $5 suggested donation for Non-Members
Reception to follow

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets

 

