Greek Music with Hohlax Trio

February 10, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

From the backstreets of Pireus to the magical islands of Aegean, Hohlax Trio is sure to take audiences on a musical journey. Hohlax Trio is comprised of Orestis Koletsos, (bouzouki player and songwriter), Jaime Smith (violinist), and Athena (guitar and vocals). They have four albums, including their last entitled "Ta Vlamakia". Two years ago, they announced the release of Orestis Koletsos' CD entitled "Me Plimirizei Fos", featuring Mario, Foteini Velessiotou, Martha Fritzila, and other significant singers of Greece.

Tickets on sale now: $5 for UCSB students and children under 12. $15 general admission.