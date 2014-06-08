Calendar » Green & Blue: A Coastal Celebration

June 8, 2014 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

The annual benefit and Environmental hero awards presentation is EDC’s largest and most successful fundraiser of the year held outside in the gardens at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta. Guests enjoy local Ojai wine, hors d’ oeuvres and dessert by Country Catering, music by Bruce Goldish, live and silent auctions filled with unique items, an Art sale by Oak Group, and an award presentation to Citizens for Goleta Valley and the Goleta Valley Land Trust with a special guest appearance by homegrown band, Toad the Wet Sprocket, all amidst the lush surroundings of the historic Stow House.

Contact: Beth Pitton-August [email protected], 963-1622