Green & Blue: A Coastal Celebration
The annual benefit is EDC’s largest and most successful fundraiser of the year held outside in the gardens at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta. Guests enjoy local wine, hors d’ oeuvres and dessert, live music, and silent and live auctions filled with unique items, all amidst the lush surroundings of the historic Stow House.
Contact: Chloe McConnell [email protected] (805) 963-1622
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Environmental Defense Center
- Starts: June 4, 2017 2:00PM - 5:30PM
- Price: $100
- Location: Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA
- Sponsors: Environmental Defense Center