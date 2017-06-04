Calendar » Green & Blue: A Coastal Celebration

June 4, 2017 from 2:00PM - 5:30PM

The annual benefit is EDC’s largest and most successful fundraiser of the year held outside in the gardens at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta. Guests enjoy local wine, hors d’ oeuvres and dessert, live music, and silent and live auctions filled with unique items, all amidst the lush surroundings of the historic Stow House.

Cost: $100

Location: Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA

Contact: Chloe McConnell [email protected] (805) 963-1622